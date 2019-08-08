Today is Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Chanute Field Fire Chief James Young announced he would soon be getting married to June Parsley of Champaign. Young has been a part of Chanute since the field was still under construction.
In 1969, David Thomas of Urbana won a $100 savings bond from The News-Gazette for guessing the time Neil Armstrong would first step foot on the moon within four minutes and 40 seconds. Thousands of News-Gazette readers had submitted guesses.
In 2004, the 22nd Champaign Park District’s Mini-Triathlon was long and tiring. But, in the end, it wasn’t close. Fifteen-year-old Andrew Mueller of Champaign blew away the field of 252, winning by more than 3 minutes. The Centennial High student finished in 33 minutes, 15.1 seconds on Saturday.