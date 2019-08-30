Today is Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, while most stores in Champaign planned to be closed on Labor Day, grocery stores agreed to stay open until 10 a.m., the Willis and W. Lewis stores would close at noon and Robeson’s Department Store would remain open all day.
In 1969, a new Carpetland USA was under construction at 1002 Anthony Drive in Champaign. Completion was set for the fall. The 14,000-square-foot building was located on the block west of the new Biederman’s Furniture Store.
In 2004, when the Arthur Fire Department decided to purchase a firetruck, the firefighters discovered that the new truck was too large to fit into either of the community’s small fire stations. Rather than making major structural changes to the existing firehouses for the new truck, the department decided to build a new fire station.