Today is Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the University of Illinois Board of Trustees appropriated $100,000 for a new horticulture building at the university. The building would be constructed on a 320-acre plot at the end of Lincoln Avenue in Urbana.
In 1969, the University of Illinois Board of Trustees approved the design for a $9.1 million Student Services and Classrooms Office Complex just above the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago.
In 2004, the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce elected two new members to its board. The board voted 6-0 to elect Steve Combest, owner of NAPA Auto Parts, and Dr. David Kruger of Chittick Family Eye Care as new board members.