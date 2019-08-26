Today is Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, three prisoners escaped from the Chanute Field Jail by prying the bars from the door. They included James Curtiss of Decatur, being held for the theft of a dead officer’s clothing; Edward Brazil, a deserter from the 15th Cavalry in Wyoming, and Charles Florek, who had been charged with being absent without leave from Chanute.
In 1969, the J.M. Jones Company announced a 20,000-square-foot addition to its Freshville Complex on North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana. The work would increase J.M. Jones’ storage capacity by one-third.
In 2004, the Walgreens Accounting Center in Danville was having to hire more workers. The support center for the drugstore and general merchandise chain has added work from other places, and about 100 jobs would need to be filled by the end of the calendar year.