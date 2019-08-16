Today is Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Farm Bureau announced it would hold its annual picnic Sept. 25 on the Harris farm south of Mahomet. Boy Scouts from Champaign and Urbana were expected to provide about 25 minutes of stunts at the event.
In 1969, the Village of Mansfield began preparations to celebrate the village’s 100th birthday on Jan. 1, 1970. The village was formed in 1890 by Brig. Gen. John Lutz Mansfield, a Civil War veteran and German immigrant who established a 1,000-acre farm and built a house there.
In 2004, The Champaign Park District’s Prairie Farm welcomed its newest animal, Buffy the buffalo. Champaign Park District General Manager Bobbie Herakovich said this was the first time Champaign’s rural-themed "zoo" ever had a buffalo.