Today is Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Professor C.M. Thompson was appointed dean of the College of Commerce at the University of Illinois. He was best known as the author of “The History of the United States” and several other books.
In 1969, a fire in the east wing of the Illini Union started in the mechanical equipment room on the fourth floor. A crowd of 500 spectators lined the north side of Green Street to watch the firefighters battle the fire.
In 2004, Gov. Rod Blagojevich announced the release of more than $1.7 million in long-delayed grants to East Central Illinois, including $935,000 for the Meadowbrook Farms pork-processing plant in Rantoul and $85,000 to Vermilion County for work done in preparation for the previous fall’s Farm Progress Show.