Today is Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, local grocery stores were concerned about demands that they pay $10 a pound for flour.
In 1969, McCandless of Urbana sold color prints of the moon taken by astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldren for $7.50 each ($52 today).
In 2004, CIB Marine Bancshares announced it agreed to sell its troubled Chicago bank subsidiary to First Banks of St. Louis for $62 million. In doing so, CIB Marine said it planned to keep — and build on — its other banking subsidiaries, including Champaign-based Central Illinois Bank.