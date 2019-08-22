Today is Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the YMCA Building at John and Wright streets was re-named Illini Hall. The upper floor would become a dormitory for about 94 students. The first floor would be the home of the Illinois Union.
In 1969, four men wearing white hoods and armed with pistols and a shotgun held clerks and customers at the J.C. Penney’s Department Store in Champaign at gunpoint while they cleared the store’s gun racks of 13 weapons.
In 2004, school officials said achievement scores at Urbana Middle School and Urbana High School were moving in the right direction, but they were worried about another trend that wasn’t: bad behavior. Administrators said escalating incidents at the two schools, including so-called gang-related activity, sometimes compromised teaching and learning there.