Today is Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the University of Illinois Board of Trustees appointed a commission to look into the possibility of establishing a veterinary college at the university.
In 1969, bids were set for the construction of the final segment of Interstate 57. The last section would run from Paxton to west of Rantoul. About 20 miles of the new highway from Onarga to Paxton were already being paved.
In 2004, the University of Illinois was in the process of hiring an architectural/financial consultant to develop a strategic plan for improving Memorial Stadium, a plan that would include structural work to the horseshoe and the addition of suites or other premium seating.