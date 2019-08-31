Today is Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Julius N. Rodman, a farmer from Deland, announced he would be a candidate for delegate for the upcoming constitutional convention.
In 1969, five men from Chicago spent the day picking crops at a field north of Rantoul. At the end of the day, Chief Sheriff’s Investigator Joe Brown and four Rantoul police officers arrested them for illegal possession of marijuana. They seized five gunny sacks full of marijuana.
In 2004, Erika Harold of Urbana, who was Miss America in 2003, spoke at the Republican National Convention in New York City.