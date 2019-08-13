Today is Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a request to send 339 men to Ross Field, near Los Angeles, threatened to close Chanute Field in Rantoul.
In 1969, the Urbana School Board decided that the new junior high school in Urbana, under construction on East Washington Street, would be named after the late Dr. Norris L. Brookens. Dr. Brookens had served on the school board for 15 years and died on July 28, 1969. He was replaced on the board by attorney Harold Jensen.
In 2004, school officials in Catlin approved a two-year contract for the teachers union on that would result in most district employees receiving an annual 4.6 percent pay raise.