Today is Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the auditorium at the University Place Church of Christ was filled to capacity for a revival. Ten people wee reported converted during the services.
In 1969, the UI Athletic Department reported that advance sales “were brisk” for the season opener on Sept. 20 at Memorial Stadium against Washington State. It would be the third season under head coach Jim Valek.
In 2004, graduate employees voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first contract with the University of Illinois. The GEO and the UI reached a contract agreement July 15. More than half of the nearly 1,200 GEO members voted on the contract, which would run through Aug. 16, 2006.