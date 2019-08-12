Today is Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1969, W. B. Madden of Champaign was named the new superintendent of the Tolono school district. He was a former superintendent of schools at Homer.
In 1969, leaders of two warring black youth groups, the Peace Stones and a Peace Stones splinter group, called a truce during a meeting at the Champaign Police Department, according to Champaign Police Chief Harvey Shirley. The truce came about following the arrest of six youths when shots were fired at the Blue Island Tavern on Poplar Street. Police recovered a loaded pistol and a shotgun from a vehicle.
In 2004, Schlarman studewnt Jared Yates, 18, was in St. Louis for the "American Idol" auditions and made it to the third round of competition.