Today is Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, clerks at the Champaign Post Office were kept busy filling orders for cheap food from the U.S. Army.
In 1969, Jack Beck named Dick Hll the manager of the new Beck’s Country Shoppe Furniture and Uphosltery Store, located three miles north of Five Points on U.S. 45 in Urbana.
In 2004, The Champaign school district’s insurance company settled three federal court cases for more than $350,000 involving a former Franklin Middle School dean who was accused of sexual misconduct. The total payout for the lawsuits filed against Brady Smith was $352,500, said Beth Shepperd, assistant superintendent for human resources and community relations. In addition, the district paid legal bills amounting to more than $40,000 out of its own pocket, and other legal charges may have been billed to the insurance company.