Today is Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Aviation Inn in Rantoul was sold by Snell and Rosserman of Clinton to John Stayton. The new owner planned to remodel the hotel and install a soda fountain.
In 1969, the Fraternal Order of Police announced it was sponsoring the Jones Brothers Circus, which would present two shows on Aug. 8 at the Champaign County Fairgrounds in Urbana. The show would include trained elephants, a juggling act, horse performances, a high-wire act and an array of clowns.
In 2004, Mike Forsythe and his dog, Cara, attempted to jump from 25,000 feet at the World Free Fall Convention in Rantoul to set the Guiness Book of World Records mark for the highest ever parachute jump for a human and dog.