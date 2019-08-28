Today is Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, shopmen in Champaign and Urbana scheduled a vote on whether to accept a four-cent-per-hour increase in wages or to go on strike.
In 1969, work began on a new city parking lot on Randolph Street and University Avenue in Champaign. The 78-car lot would replace a parking lot at Church and State that would be used for the new Howard Johnson high-rise motel.
In 2004, Unit 7 teachers voted to accept a tentative agreement for a three-year contract that gives them a 5.5 percent pay increase each year.