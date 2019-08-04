Today is Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Orlo Sheehan was appointed the new postmaster of Ludlow. He moved the post office to the former Ludlow Produce building.
In 1969, ground was leveled by construction crews for work on the $4 million Music Building on the University of Illinois campus. It was to be located south of the Festival Theater at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
In 2004, State Sen. Barack Obama, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, was stumping for votes at the Las Penitas Restaurant in downtown Tuscola.