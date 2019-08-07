Today is Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Gospel Tabernacle Church announced it was moving its services to the old Congregational Church building at State and Church streets in Champaign.
In 1969, after 44 years at its old location, Parkhill Oldsmobile Cadillac opened its new showroom at 300 Carriage Center in Champaign.
In 2004, Stephen Notaro, the longtime executive director of the Champaign County Humane Society, resigned after meeting with the organization’s board of directors. Board member Bruce Kelso said that after about 13 years as executive director, Notaro and the board both decided it was time for a change.