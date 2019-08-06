Today is Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, University of Illinois faculty member M.A. Myers of the Department of Psychology announced he was leaving the university to accept a position at the Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh.
In 1969, a 13-year-old Champaign youth was shot in the throat with a small-caliber weapon in or near the Douglass Center in Champaign.
In 2004, two of country music’s biggest stars, Alan Jackson and Martina McBride, announced they would perform Oct. 1 at the Assembly Hall.