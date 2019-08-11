Today is Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a large number of Champaign County merchants were no longer able to stock enough sugar for their customers due to a widespread sugar shortage.
In 1969, about 200 African Americans confronted 70 city, county and state police in Danville after using picnic tables from a nearby park to barricade a street. Several policemen were injured by thrown bricks, and a firebomb was thrown at police officers before a pepper fogger was used to dispurse the crowd.
In 2004, Westville village officials voted to have a contractor move the sanitary sewer line away from a new funeral home being built on State Street.