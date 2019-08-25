Today is Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Roland Rolfe, a former aviator at Chanute Field, entered the big airplane race from Toronto to New York City.
In 1969, construction of the new Country Health extended care hospital in Gifford was expected to be completed some time in September, according to Joseph Whalen, vice president of Country Health’s board of directors.
In 2004, a California donor outraged over a decision by the University of Illinois Foundation withdrew a $1 million gift to the university’s Spurlock Museum. Marie Zahn, whose late husband, Dene, was a UI alumnus and California businessman, said she was “shocked beyond words” by the foundation’s decision to terminate the services of B.A. Nugent, president emeritus of the foundation, who had continued working there part-time after his official retirement on Dec. 31, 1999.