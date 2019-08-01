Today is Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Tobe Hodge and Jane Pittman were married inside the Champaign County Jail. Hodge was being held in the jail after being indicted by a grand jury for bootlegging. This was Pittman’s fourth husband and Hodge’s third wife.
In 1969, University of Illinois officials predicted that enrollment would increase for the 1969-70 academic year.
In 2004, a new study indicated the busiest street in Champaign-Urbana was Prospect Avenue south of Interstate 74. That stretch of road got 47,400 cars a day.