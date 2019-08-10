Today is Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, M.I. Coldwell of the University YMCA was put in charge of student employment at the University of Illinois.
In 1969, Kraft Foods announced the construction of two major additions to its manufacturing plant in Champaign. Included was a 120,000-square-foot production area for making macaroni, spaghetti and noodles and a 5,400-square-foot production facility to make processed cheese.
In 2004, after keeping an eye on the growing number of people making their homes in downtown Champaign apartments and condominiums, Elliott Klug of Champaign believed the time was right to add a grocery store downtown. He said he was working on a lease for his chosen location at 312 N. Walnut St. on the block between Main and Washington streets. Klug planned to call the store Citizen Sandwich & Convenience, and he plans to sell fresh sandwiches, along with conventional grocery items.