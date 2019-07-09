Today is Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, farmers reported the winter wheat crop was poor in the Gifford area.
In 1969, Daniel Simeone was named the new principal at Deland-Weldon High School.
In 2004, construction crews arrived at the Illini Union to combine pocket billiards and bowling in one room. And a fitness center was moving in, with services and advice. The bowling alley added state-of-the-art equipment such as automatic scoring, a lighting and sound system, and glow-in-the-dark capabilities. Twelve pool tables were added to the room.