Today is Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Professor Herbert Dennis of the University of Illinois Department of Sociology and his wife, Agnes, drowned while on a canoeing trip in Mason City, Iowa, after the canoe overturned.
In 1969, bones of an ancient mastodon were unearthed east of Urbana by a digging machine in the Lincolnwood Subdivision. Dr. Carols Collinson, a geologist at the Illinois State Geological Society, said the bones were 8,000 years old.
In 2004, Brian McPheters was selected by the circuit judges of Champaign County to fill the vacancy created when former Associate Judge Heidi Ladd won the March Republican primary election for circuit judge.