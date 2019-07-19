Today is Friday, July 19, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, St. Joseph farmers were disappointed they were only getting 73 cents per bushel for new oats.
In 1969, the Urbana Fire Department made plans to build a new fire station on North Lincoln Avenue.
In 2004, Danville officials discussed moving forward with replacing the Hungry Hollow Bridge on the west side of town. The project called for removing the current through-truss bridge, just northwest of the intersection of Logan Avenue and West Williams by the Morrin’s Addition, and constructing a tied-arch structure.