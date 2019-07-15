Today is Monday, July 15, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Samuel Conn was arrested and placed in jail in Douglas County after being charged as an accomplice to the murder of Louis Johnson, whose badly decomposed body was found in his home in Villa Grove.
In 1969, the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District sought bids for a proposed $1.35 million expansion of its treatment plant in east Urbana.
In 2004, about 70 Champaign Country Club members and employees scrambled to clean up the 18-hole golf course in a storm’s destructive aftermath.