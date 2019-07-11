Today is Thursday, July 11, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a constable paying a visit to a home in Seymour found a woman and her three children starving. A few potatoes from their garden had been their only food for the past three days.
In 1969, Col. Frank Hansley, vice commander at Chanute Air Force Base, was named the interim commander at Chanute.
In 2004, the city of Champaign revised its plans for the Burnham project. The city’s plans to develop an urban neighborhood in the area eliminated retail and office uses in the redevelopment and focused on developing equity or for-sale residential housing instead of rental apartments.