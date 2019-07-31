Today is Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Professor Stephen A. Forbes of the University of Illinois was named chairman of the Champaign County organization of the Illinois branch of the League to Enforce Peace. The purpose of the organization was to promote the League of Nations.
In 1969, University of Illinois trustees approved a new curriculum leading toward the professional degree of Doctor of Library Science.
In 2004, Leal School Principal Becky McCabe took a leave of absence for a semester to work at the Illinois State Board of Education with standardized assessment testing. In her absence, Bridget Maloney, a first-grade teacher at Leal, will serve as acting principal.