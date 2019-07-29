Today is Monday, July 29, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Dr. Gertrude Moulton was appointed the new assistant health officer at the University of Illinois. She would serve as the advisory physician for all women students at the university.
In 1969, University of Illinois trustees approved the first of several changes leading to the reorganization and expansion of the College of Medicine.
In 2004, Aqua Illinois Inc. officials were working on an agreement that would give Danville and other municipalities some recourse in dealing with delinquent sanitary sewer customers.