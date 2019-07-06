Today is Saturday, July 6, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, streetcars continued to operate in Champaign-Urbana during a strike, with employers making use of non-union employees to operate the cars.
In 1969, the city of Champaign was considering leasing a 25-mile arterial street lighting system from the Illinois Power Company for $1.2 million for 20 years.
In 2004, the Great Impasta at 114 W. Church St., C, began work on a private party and banquet space in the vacant second-story area over the downtown restaurant. Owner Harold Allston said he hoped to have the space ready for use by early 2005.