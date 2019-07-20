Today is Friday, July 19, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Tolono Village Board approved a 50 percent increase in the water rate.
In 1969, area residents watched their televisions as astronaut Neil Armstrong stepped off the ladder of the lunar lander to become the first man to walk on the moon. The Champaign County Fair blamed low attendance that day on people staying home to watch the moon walk.
In 2004, the fate of a historic water tower in Paxton remained undecided. The Paxton City Council took no action on three bids it received to tuckpoint the 1887 brick water tower, one of about 15 listed on the National Register of Historic Places.