Today is Friday, July 12, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the village of Sadorus held a celebration for the return of local resident Eddie Cekander from The Great War. He was described as “the last Sadorus boy to return home from overseas.”
In 1969, the Urbana City Council voted to annex the Illinois Power Company property north of Interstate 74 and the Henry Sapoznik property north of Carver Park.
In 2004, the Rantoul Village Board considered an ordinance requiring liquor license holders to increase security and submit security plans to the police. The changes to Rantoul’s liquor ordinance would give the police chief the authority to mandate liquor license holders to establish security plans and would require liquor license holders to notify police immediately when criminal offenses took place at their establishments.