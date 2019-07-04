Today is Thursday, July 4, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, 18 members of the street car union went on strike in Champaign-Urbana. They were demanding changes in their working hours.
In 1969, Champaign County celebrated Independence Day with an 86-unit parade featuring 20 floats. Ron Ely, television’s first Tarzan, took part in the parade.
In 2004, two area women won second-place awards at the National Counted Cross Stitch Show at Rockome Gardens, rural Arcola. Amy Koester, Champaign, took second place with her entry called Nordic Diamond in the hardanger cloth, pulled and drawn thread category. Debbie Loos, Savoy, took second with her entry called Treasured Memories in the afghans and other pieces unsuitable for framing category.