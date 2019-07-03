Today is Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, George Busboom opened a new garage on the lot south of the Fred Busboom Store in Gifford. He planned to handle a variety of automobile models and install a modern gas station.
In 1969, Congressman William Springer announced the Sangamon Valley Water District in Mahomet would receive a $350,000 federal loan to pay for a rural water and sewer program.
In 2004, Several employees at Lincoln’s Challenge Academy were told not to report to work until their contracts, which expired at midnight June 30, had been renewed and a state budget had been enacted to authorize spending for those contracts. They said they were told that if they did come in to work, it would be on a volunteer basis, and they would have to sign a waiver acknowledging that.