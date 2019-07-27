Today is Saturday, July 27, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, personnel at Chanute Field who had mourned the reported death of Roy R. Fagaly in an airplane crash the week earlier were shocked when Fagaly showed up at the field.
In 1969, Del Stauffer of Champaign won the title of Cookout King at the Champaign County Fair for preparing a dish of lobster and sirloin over the coals.
In 2004, an electrical problem, not arson, was being cited as the cause of the fire that destroyed the Shangrila Veteran Hotel in downtown Villa Grove.