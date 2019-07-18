Today is Thursday, July 18, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Monticello school district reported the entire staff had been hired for the upcoming school year, which would begin Sept. 1.
In 1969, the Jail and Sheriff Committee of the Champaign County Board voted unanimously against employing any outside organization to investigate the Champaign County Jail.
In 2004, Caleigh Sharp, the 2003 Champaign County Fair queen, crowned the new queen, Lindsey Millar of Thomasboro, at the pageant at Rantoul Township High School.