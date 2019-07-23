Today is Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a Victory Homecoming celebration was planned locally for Sept. 9, with each township in Champaign County providing money to help pay for the event.
In 1969, an early morning fire caused extensive damage to the Mr. G’s Pizza restaurant at 602 E. John St., C. The cause of the blaze was unknown.
In 2004, Annie Bonesteel had loved antiques and collectibles ever since she was a young girl growing up in Virginia Beach, Va. She parlayed her hobby into a new Danville business — Annie’s Antiques & Resale.