Today is Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, acting University of Illinois President David Kinley said salaries for university employees would increase “only nominally.”
In 1969, Dewitt County residents voted 1,533 to 852 to approve a 10-cent tax increase to build an addition and remodel the Dewitt County Nursing Home at a cost of $675,000.
In 2004, an early evening blaze destroyed the Shangrila Veterans Hotel in downtown Villa Grove, forcing the evacuation of its elderly residents, who were later taken to the Danville Veterans Affairs hospital.