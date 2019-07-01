Today is Monday, July 1, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the campaign raising funds for a new parochial school at St. Boniface Church in Seymour announced it had $21,000 of the $25,000 it needed so far.
In 1969, the Frances Nelson Health Center moved to the old Carver Home at 1306 Carver Drive in Champaign.
In 2004, the city of Urbana parted ways with Brinshore Development, which the city had earlier selected to develop a mixed-use residential/retail building in downtown Urbana. The city is interviewing other developers who also expressed an interest in the proposed project, which would be developed on city-owned property at the northeast corner of Race and Water streets, where the Stratford Cooperative once stood.