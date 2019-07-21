Today is Sunday, July 21, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, furnishings arrived for the new women’s residence hall at the University of Illinois on Nevada Street in Urbana.
In 1969, Champaign and Urbana city offices were closed in line with President Richard Nixon’s request that the day be declared a “national day of participation” with the Apollo 11 moon landing mission.
In 2004, the Champaign City Council voted 8-1 to increase two city taxes to generate $3.7 million annually. The money raised — by increasing the city home-rule sales tax by a quarter-cent and by increasing the city’s telecommunications tax from 3.5 percent to 6 percent — would help pay for a new city library, fully staff a sixth city fire station in western Champaign and pay for increased street-maintenance funding and a small contingency fund.