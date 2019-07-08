Today is Monday, July 8, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, two sides remained at odds as a strike by street car employees in Champaign-Urbana reached a fifth day.
In 1969, Urbana Mayor Charles Zipprodt proposed spending $10,000 a year to hire an administrative assistant for the mayor’s office.
In 2004, authorities believed the decomposed body of a man found in a barn in north central Champaign County may have been that of a man who abducted his own son from Iroquois County. Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh said a body was found about 5 p.m. Tuesday in an abandoned barn on County Road 2300 N southwest of Thomasboro and that the identification found on the body belonged to Daniel Tester.