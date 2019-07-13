Today is Saturday, July 13, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the University of Illinois Board of Trustees approved salary hikes for all employees.
In 1969, Champaign County Fair Association Secretary Keith Kessler announced there were 13 entries for the Champaign County Fair Queen pageant.
In 2004, truckloads of Korean War memorabilia started heading up Interstate 57 from Tuscola to Rantoul after the board of directors of the National Korean War Museum and Library voted unanimously to approve a two-year lease of 5,000 square feet in Grissom Hall from the village of Rantoul.