Today is Friday, July 26, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the mayors of Champaign and Urbana met to make preparations for a planned upcoming parade of striking streetcar workers.
In 1969, University of Illinois trustees approved a $268,931,510 operating budget for the upcoming school year. This marked a 14.4 percent increase over the 1968-69 budget.
In 2004, the Urbana City Council met until nearly midnight debating a proposal to add two at-large seats to the seven-member council, which was elected by wards.