Today is Thursday, July 25, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, medical personnel throughout Champaign County began preparations in the event that the influenza epidemic that had affected so many people the previous winter would return in the upcoming winter.
In 1969, Terry Eastwood, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Eastwood of Towanda, was crowned the queen of the Farmer City Fair.
In 2004, Danville Area Community College trustees on Tuesday considered increasing the number of athletic scholarships awarded by the college.