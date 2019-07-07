Today is Sunday, July 7, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Glenn Fisher of St. Joseph died in a Danville hospital from injuries he received in a crash in an automobile race in Covington, Ind.
In 1969, Biederman’s opened a home furnishings store at 312 Anthony Drive in Champaign.
In 2004, the Urbana City Council approved an ordinance to help finance the extension of Colorado Avenue in southeast Urbana. Under the measure, the city paid $65,000 toward the $468,000 project. The road would be extended 1,500 feet east, from the Sunnycrest II apartments to Stone Creek Boulevard.