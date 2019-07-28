Today is Sunday, July 28, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Gardner, Davis and Burton Grain Elevator in Pesotum was destroyed in a fire. At the time, the elevators contained 6,200 bushels of grain.
In 1969, a special mayor election was scheduled in Gibson City after Don Craig and Jon Hunt finished tied with 471 votes each.
In 2004, Dan Casing, Champaign schools’ assistant superintendent for financial services and operations, resigned suddenly, right in the middle of the district’s budget-building process.