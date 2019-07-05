Today is Friday, July 5, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Department of Chemistry at the University of Illinois reported that enrollment had returned to pre-war levels, with 250 students enrolled.
In 1969, the Champaign Park District sought bids for the construction of a proposed Spalding Park swimming pool.
In 2004, a new Amish-crafted furniture shop opened at the Amishland red barn building in Tuscola, just off Interstate 57. The store was called Amish Country Heirlooms, and it carried items made by Four Acre Wood Products in rural Arthur, said Steve Gingerich, who has opened the store with his wife, Karen.