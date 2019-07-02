Today is Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, registration for the summer session at the University of Illinois rose above the 1,200 mark.
In 1969, the state of Illinois created left and right turning lanes on U.S. 45 between Urbana and Chanute Air Force Base.
In 2004, a soldier who graduated from Atwood-Hammond High School in 1983 had a memorial fund in his name at a local bank. First Sgt. Ernest Utt was killed in a missile attack in Iraq. The Ernest E. Utt Jr. Memorial Fund at the First State Bank in Atwood was established to go toward a scholarship named for Sgt. Utt, who was an athlete at the high school.