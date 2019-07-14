Today is Sunday, July 14, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, with the Great War over, all but two reserve officers at Chanute Field were discharged from duty.
In 1969, the Clinton City Council voted to appropriate $1,902.30 for the city’s share of the cost of a county dog pound.
In 2004, declining enrollment, shrinking reserve funds and less state aid convinced Hoopeston Area school board members to consider asking voters in November to approve a tax increase for the first time in 30 years.